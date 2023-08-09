Police: ‘GatorGuwop305′ Instagram posts to over 16,000 help detectives arrest ‘career criminal’

MIAMI – Christopher Josiah Wunsche was documenting his lifestyle regularly on Instagram as GatorGuwop305 and he was sharing it all publicly with his more than 16,000 followers — including the detectives who arrested him on Tuesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Wunsche, 38, identified himself as a “Bearded Tatted Beast,” a “Promoter VIP,” and a “bodyguard” on his Instagram biography, and he shared selfies with piles of cash and rifles, lifting weights at the gym, and with voluptuous women on Ocean Drive and the Lummus Park beach.

Miami-Dade detectives and prosecutors identified Wunsche, who was born in Texas and has a criminal record in Florida’s Polk County, as a convicted felon and a “violent career criminal,” and accused him of drug dealing near the Miami Beach Police Department’s headquarters, records show.

Wunsche, who told police officers he was unemployed, was living in a fifth-floor apartment at the corner of Collins Avenue and 10 Street in South Beach, close to The Wolfsonian-Florida International University, Fienberg Fisher K-8 Center on 14 Street, and South Pointe Elementary School on Fifth Street.

Detectives reported a video Wunsche shared on Instagram on Aug. 1 prompted them to collect surveillance video showing him shooting firearms at the Miami Guns & Range, at 1040 E. 49 St, in Hialeah. They arrested him there when he returned Tuesday to buy two boxes full of firearms and ammunition, according to police.

Detectives reported seizing his iPhone, over $1,000 in cash, a foldable cleaver knife, and prescribed medication during the arrest. They also reported Wunsche gave detectives permission to search his apartment where they seized about 180 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, about 30 grams of cocaine in baggies, about 45 grams of marijuana, one ecstasy pill, and two digital scales.

Wunche doesn’t have a public Florida Department of Corrections profile as a convicted felon, but Polk County court records show he has a 2009-15 arrest record and a 2017 conviction. A judge adjudicated him guilty of three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, attempted meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Wunsche at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and held without bond.

County records show Wunsche was facing 22 charges in two cases:

For his arrest in Hialeah, he was facing two counts of possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a concealed weapon by a violent career criminal.

For the warrant case in Miami Beach, he was facing another count of possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition by a convicted felon, and two more counts of possession of a concealed weapon by a violent career criminal. He was also facing charges of cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession with the intent to sell, fentanyl trafficking, ecstasy trafficking, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, four counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor, cocaine possession with a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.