Man accused of disassembling stolen cars to sell parts in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Detectives reported uncovering a chop shop operation in Miami-Dade County and seizing stolen cars, a wireless GPS signal jamming device, a forklift, tools to cut metal, fraudulent vehicle identification numbers, and safety standard stickers.

Darian Rubiera-Lima appeared in Miami-Dade court on Wednesday morning to face charges in six cases. Detectives found the chassis of a stolen 2017 Toyota Tacoma in the Ford box truck that he was driving at about 1 p.m., at Northwest 135 Street and Cairo Lane in Opa-Locka, according to police.

The owner of the 2017 Toyota Tacoma had reported it stolen to the Miami-Dade Police Department at about 7:40 a.m., on Aug. 3, near Killian Parkway and Southwest 150 Place, in The Hammocks. The carjacker drove it southbound to the Redland area, according to police.

Police officers reported fraudsters likely took apart the Toyota Tacoma at a home near the corner of Southwest 220 Street and 194 Avenue. Detectives also found four more stolen cars there, a stolen Florida license plate, and folders with the fake VIN that they suspect were all part of the operation.

Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Rubiera-Lima, 35, at about 3:50 p.m., on Tuesday, at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon, records show.

Rubiera-Lima was facing six counts of grand theft auto, 20 counts of possession of counterfeit VIN decals, dealing in stolen property, and a third-degree chop shop charge.

Location