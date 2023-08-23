88º

Miami police officers find girl who had vanished in December

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Carolina Vizcarra and her 2-year-old daughter. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation/ City of Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – Police officers found a 34-year-old mother and her four-year-old daughter after they had vanished in Miami.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said detectives had feared four-year-old Carolina Rodriguez was in danger.

“We have got the FBI, we’ve got DCF, we’ve got other local agencies helping us out,” Vega said on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Children and Families had last seen Carolina and her mother Carolina Vizcarra on Dec. 28 in the area of Northwest 15 Street and Second Avenue in Overtown, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s alert on Tuesday.

“We didn’t get this information until July when we put out a flyer, but we retracted it right away because the courts had not served the mother with the notice saying that she has to return the daughter to DCF,” Vega said.

In 2021, police officers arrested Vizcarra after a police officer who was off duty at the HCA Florida Mercy Hospital reported she had abandoned Carolina, then two years old, there. Vizcarra later admitted to leaving her daughter there because they were homeless and she didn’t want her daughter to sleep on the streets anymore.

