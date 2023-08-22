Missing Child Alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

Police are looking for a 4-year-old last seen in Miami's Overtown neighborhood.

MIAMI – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 4-year-old girl from Miami on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miami police are searching for Carolina Rodriguez Vizcarra, who was last seen on Dec. 28, 2022, in the area of the 200th block of Northwest 15th Street in Miami’s Overtown area, the FLDE said.

Detectives describe Vizcarra as a white-Hispanic female who is 3 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 27 pounds. They said she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Vizcarra is in the company of an adult who police identified as Carolina Vizcarra Olvera, 34, and said she “may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Authorities describe Olvera as a white-Hispanic female. They said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vizcarra’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.