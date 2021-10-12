Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Officers search for girl’s parents in Miami

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
A woman left a little girl with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital to go to the restroom, but she never came back for her. Officers need help finding her.
A woman left a little girl with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital to go to the restroom, but she never came back for her. Officers need help finding her.

MIAMI – Miami police officers are asking the public to help find the parents or guardians of a toddler.

A woman left the girl, who appears to be two years old, with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday telling him she was going to the restroom at Mercy Hospital, according to the Miami Police Department. But she never came back for the girl.

The girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Officers are asking anyone with information about the girl to call 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email