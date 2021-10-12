Officers search for girl’s parents in Miami

A woman left a little girl with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday at Mercy Hospital to go to the restroom, but she never came back for her. Officers need help finding her.

MIAMI – Miami police officers are asking the public to help find the parents or guardians of a toddler.

A woman left the girl, who appears to be two years old, with an off-duty police officer on Tuesday telling him she was going to the restroom at Mercy Hospital, according to the Miami Police Department. But she never came back for the girl.

The girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Officers are asking anyone with information about the girl to call 305-603-6300.