Teacher previously arrested in Broward County now a ‘person of interest’ on FAU campus

FAU police want to speak to Carlos Alberto Montero who was reportedly seen passing out flyers on the campus. He was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor last year in Broward County.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Students and faculty at Florida Atlantic University have been alerted to be on the lookout for a man who has been allegedly handing out flyers on campus. The interest in Carlos Alberto Montero’s presence is because he is currently out on bond in Broward County for sexually assaulting a minor.

Montero, a former teacher who worked in schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, was arrested in October of 2022.

On Thursday, FAUPD emailed faculty and students regarding “a person of interest on the campus.”

The email showed Montero’s photo and said that he had been seen on campus distributing flyers that may include information on tutoring services.

In the sexual assault case, Montero, who had been lauded as a model teacher, even receiving a presidential award, was arrested on Oct. 3, 2022, after he surrendered to Fort Lauderdale Police.

He was accused of using Tinder to meet a teenage boy from Connecticut who was in Miami-Dade County on vacation with his mother in April 2021 to visit a relative in Golden Beach. The teen told police he identified himself as an 18-year-old on Tinder, but said he later told Montero that he was a minor.

This is a developing story. A call to the detective on the case at FAU, Jonathan Ponce, said the investigation was active so he could not provide information to Local10.com. We have reached out to another department at FAU to get more information.

Anyone who has seen Montero or who may be able to provide information in locating him can call Ponce at 561-756-3305.