Funeral to be held for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue battalion chief killed in helicopter crash

SUNRISE, Fla. – The funeral for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson is being held Friday at The Faith Center in Sunrise.

Jackson, 50, died Monday, Aug. 28, after the BSO helicopter he was riding in crashed into an apartment building while responding to a call.

“Unfortunately in the crash, he was trapped, (he) could not get out, and we lost him,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said last week at a press conference.

Tony said he had known Jackson personally for over 14 years and that Jackson had been with the agency for 19 years.

“Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us, one of the brightest. He bled this profession inside and out all day long,” the sheriff said. “There’s almost 6,000 people in this agency. I’m not going to meet everybody and I haven’t, but that man I knew. I knew very well. And the type of effort and commitment he had for this community – impeccable.”

Pilot Daron Roche, 37, who has been with BSO for four years and firefighter/paramedic Mikael “Mike” Chaguaceda, 31, who has been with BSO for five years, survived the crash.

“The outpouring of support, prayers and well-wishes from the community have been meaningful and greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

According to the agency, Jackson began his career with Deerfield Beach Fire Rescue on March 22, 2004, and joined BSO as a Fire Rescue lieutenant during the merger on Oct. 1, 2011.

He went on to join the Air Rescue 85 team as a flight medic in 2013.

“On February 24, 2016, he was promoted to captain,” a BSO news release stated. “Sheriff Tony posthumously promoted him to battalion chief. He obtained an Associate of Science degree in Emergency Medical Services in addition to numerous other educational certificates. Battalion Chief Jackson was known for his affable personality and his forever willingness to help. He was praised by his supervisors for exceeding expectations and his initiative to accomplish tasks. BSO Sergeant Cleavone Brooks is Battalion Chief Jackson’s brother. Battalion Chief Jackson is survived by his mother, father, son, daughter, and siblings.”

Friday’s memorial service is open to the public, and people are encouraged to car pool as a large crowd is expected.

A procession with precede the service, and a rifle volley will take place following the service, so people in the area should expect to hear loud noises.