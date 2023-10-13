91º

13-year-old boy murders mother in Hialeah, police say

Police: Woman found dead next to newborn in crib

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Tags: Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Crime

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy is in custody after Hialeah police say he killed his mother late Thursday night.

It happened at the Amelia Oaks apartment complex, located at 211 W. 79th Place.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said the boy called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. to report that he had “just murdered his mother.”

Officers arrived to find the woman dead “in her bedroom next to a crib” containing a 7-day-old baby, who was unharmed, Rodriguez said.

A Local 10 News crew saw bloodied footprints on the steps leading up to the apartment.

Police didn’t specify as of Friday morning how or why the boy killed his mother and did not publicly identify her.

Authorities are expected to provide more information later in the day.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article misstated the baby’s age as 7 months old, rather than 7 days old, and has since been corrected.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

