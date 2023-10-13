Could more arrests within BSO be coming over fraudulent PPP loans?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When Local 10 News spoke with Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, he said that the deputies who were involved in criminal activity that included fraud would be terminated. And if there is a chance that more arrests could come, what would mean for BSO?

Stephanie Smith, a 27-year veteran BSO employee, and Derrick Nesbitt, a 23-year veteran are just two of the 17 deputies and detention deputies who walked out of the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Their release comes after being indicted on charges that include wire fraud after federal investigators said they fraudulently applied for and received more than half of a million dollars in funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP Loans.

We went to the homes of many of the eight BSO deputies in law enforcement and nine detention deputies to hear their side of the story. While no one came to the door, we learned they had all either been placed on administrative leave or suspended.

We also asked BSO’s Union President Matt Cowart, who represents the deputies in law enforcement about what the potential loss to BSO would mean as each case could result in termination of employment.

“I am still going to want to review the documents for this case but on face value, if there is no tie in to their scope of duty then the union will not provide criminal defense coverage for it,” said Cowart, president IUPA Local 6020, BSO’s Union

But Tony, BSO’s top cop, says “How can we have anyone out here wearing a badge that is stealing from the American people?”

Cowart responds to the employment implications.

“Losing anyone has an impact no matter it small or big,” he says. “It is not like we are a small department this isn’t going to create some mass public safety crisis for the citizens of Broward County,” Cowart says.

But it turns out there are 100 BSO employees who applied for COVID Relief Funds within the department and federal investigators say more arrests could come.

BSO says they are always hiring.

Arraignments for the defendants begin next week. If convicted of wire fraud charges, each defendant could face a maximum of 20 years behind bars.