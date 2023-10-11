At least 40 BSO employees accused of fraudulently applying for PPP loans, sources say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple sources have now confirmed that at least 40 Broward Sheriff’s Office employees are now part of a federal investigation.

These are deputies and detention deputies who are accused of fraudulently applying for and receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans.

They were federal loans established during the pandemic to help various businesses and the self-employed continue to pay their workers as COVID restrictions limited how much of the economy could operate.

While many legitimately received the funds from the PPP loans, there were others who fraudulently cashed in and took advantage of the program.

We’ve learned through multiple sources, including a high ranking law enforcement official with BSO, that some of those fraudsters are allegedly BSO deputies and detention deputies.

While no names have yet been released, we’re told as many as 40 employees are currently part of a federal investigation into PPP loan fraud charges, with as many as 2 dozen already suspended from the department this past weekend.

Local 10 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment for the past three days, and while they’ve acknowledged receiving our requests, they have yet to confirm or deny the allegations or suspensions.

If the crime sounds familiar, it’s likely because we told you about a similar scheme in 2021 when four Doral police officers were relieved of duty after they were accused of fraudulently applying for and receiving PPP loans.

One record shows one officer received a check for more than $1,000.

The director of the Federation of Public Employees (FOPE), who is also a BSO sergeant, told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos Wednesday that they are aware of the allegations and have had deputies who are involved reach out to them.

Those deputies have been advised to hire their own personal attorneys to advise them on how to move forward.

Local 10 has also reached out to federal investigators who confirmed that they will be holding a news conference with more information later this week.