Sources: Hialeah teen’s social media being probed as cops try to find motive for mother’s killing

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are still trying to determine a motive for why, according to investigators, a 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed his own mother at their apartment Thursday night.

Police identified Derek Rosa as the suspect in the death of his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, at their apartment at 211 W. 79th Place.

Authorities said Rosa, an honor student at a local middle school, called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. and told the dispatcher he had just murdered his mother.

According to a newly-obtained arrest report, officers found her dead on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Police said she was next to her 14-day-old baby girl, who was unharmed.

The newborn is now in the care of her grandmother.

Law enforcement sources tell Local 10 News that social media communications between Rosa and others are going to be crucial to their investigation as they try to figure out a motive for the crime.

Rosa, who remains in secure custody as of Monday, has a scheduled court hearing for Nov. 2.