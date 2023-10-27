Nearly $1.6 million in stolen liquor found in Hialeah

Florida man accused of stealing nearly $1.6 million worth of liquor

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have arrested a man they say stole nearly $1.6 million worth of liquor from a warehouse in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Miguel Angel Artiles Rivas, 33, and say they are looking for one other person believed to be involved.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Ruth Melly Cardero, 54, for her involvement in the theft.

According to an arrest report, Between July 7, 2023, and July 10, 2023, a group of suspects entered a liquor distribution center in Gibsonton, FL. During that period, the suspects removed approximately $1.6 million of liquor from the warehouse utilizing at least two semi-trailers.

HCSO detectives and Florida Highway Patrol officers located a storage facility in Hialeah used to hold the liquor.

Detectives say $1.5 million of the liquor has been returned to its owner.

Rivas faces burglary and grand theft charges.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about Cardero to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.