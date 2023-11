MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pulled a diver from the water Wednesday morning after their boat began taking on water off Haulover Beach, first responders confirmed.

According to MDFR officials, units responded to the area after receiving reports about a missing diver and a boat taking on water.

Officials confirmed that crew members of Fireboat 21 located the diver.

No other details were immediately released.

