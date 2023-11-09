Family members ID teens in Miami-Dade crash that killed 1, injured other

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members are releasing details about the two teenagers involved in a deadly southwest Miami-Dade crash Wednesday that killed one and seriously injured the other.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. along Miller Drive, underneath the Florida’s Turnpike overpass. Police said they had attempted to pull over a vehicle that someone had reported as suspicious when the driver, a 15-year-old boy, took off and crashed.

Family members identified the driver of the gray Audi SUV as Anthony Jayden Gago. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jazmin Keltz, his 14-year-old passenger, was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital Wednesday morning in critical condition and in need of emergency surgery.

Jazmin Keltz (WPLG)

“It doesn’t appear that the mom had any clue that he had taken this car,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday.

Loved ones gathered for a vigil Wednesday night, lighting candles and grieving together.

“Anthony was a bright and compassionate young man who will be sorely missed,” Gago’s cousin, Danny Garcia, said in a statement to Local 10 News. “The Gago and Betancourt families are devastated and reeling from his passing.”

Police called the incident “tragic.”

Gago’s family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Keltz’s family did as well.