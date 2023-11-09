Hearing scheduled to discuss where Hialeah teen accused of killing mother should be held

HIALEAH, Fla. – A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss where a 13-year-old boy from Hialeah, who is accused of stabbing his mother to death, should be held.

Derek Rosa is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center, but his attorney has filed a motion requesting that Rosa be moved back to juvenile detention.

The Hialeah teenager is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Irina Garcia, as she slept next to his 14-day-old half-sister on Oct. 12.

He has pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted the honor roll student on a first-degree murder charge.

Police said Rosa called 911 just after 11:30 p.m. on the night of the killing to report that he had just murdered his mother at their apartment at 211 W. 79th Place. An arrest report states that officers found Garcia, 39, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her neck.

He told a 911 dispatcher that he sent photos of the crime scene to an online friend and told him “goodbye.” Police haven’t yet publicly identified a motive for the killing.

After a court hearing last month, relatives told reporters they disagreed with Rosa being charged as an adult, saying he was a child and a “good boy.”

“Derek is a good boy. Affectionate, loving,” one relative said. “This is not like Derek. No one knows Derek like we know him. And this is not Derek, so you know.”

Rosa’s murder trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in February; he could face life in prison.