Girl, 14, dies of injuries suffered during crash killing boy, 15, after police stop in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl hospitalized after a southwest Miami-Dade crash Wednesday that killed her 15-year-old friend died from her injuries Friday afternoon, the family’s attorney tells Local 10 News.

Jazmin Keltz died at 1:20 p.m., attorney Michael Feiler said.

Keltz was in the passenger’s seat of an Audi driven by Anthony Jayden Gago at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, when police said the boy sped away from an officer trying to pull the pair over along Miller Drive, near Florida’s Turnpike.

Police said someone had called to report a suspicious vehicle in the area and the gray Audi matched the description.

“It doesn’t appear that the mom had any clue that he had taken this car,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday.

Gago was pronounced dead at the scene, while Keltz fought for her life at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Students at John A. Ferguson Senior High School, where both teens attended, held a moment of silence in class Thursday.

Gago’s family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Keltz’s family did as well.