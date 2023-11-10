Miami-Dade girl, 4, dies after being shot in head by brother, mother confirms

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her younger brother over the weekend has died, her mother confirmed on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses.

“My princess was accidentally shot by her little brother in her forehead on Sunday November 5, 2023,” Krystal Banegas wrote. “My princess fought as long as she could. She was a fighter, she was so full of life. She’s such a jolly person. If you knew babygirl you know she loves to show all 32 teeth; very photogenic; very sweet and loved to take care of her siblings.”

Banegas identified her daughter as Josalyn.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Sunday at a home in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue in the county’s unincorporated West Little River area.

Quavanta Ennels, 25, who sources identified as the boyfriend of Josalyn’s mother, was arrested that night on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, the girl and her siblings were in a bedroom, where Ennels had left the Taurus 9 mm pistol in a backpack.

That’s when sources said the victim’s 3-year-old brother took the illegally-purchased gun out and shot her in the head.

Medics rushed the girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where police initially said she was “fighting for her life.”

The GoFundMe page was created on Thursday, however relatives nor police have confirmed the date or time of death.

Click here if you would like to donate via the GoFundMe page.