Police investigate after a child was shot in northwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade County.

It happened along the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue.

A large police response could be seen along the block, appearing to focus their attention on a single home.

Authorities have not provided any information on the age or health status of the child.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information is made available.