Miami-Dade felon jailed after girl, 4, shot by 3-year-old brother, sources say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested a convicted felon late Sunday night after sources said a 4-year-old girl’s younger brother shot her in the head with an unattended gun, critically wounding her earlier that day.

Quavanta Ennels, 25, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Sources said he’s the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.

The shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. at Ennels’ residence in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue in the county’s unincorporated West Little River area.

According to police, the girl and her siblings were in a bedroom, where Ennels had left the Taurus 9 mm pistol in a backpack.

That’s when sources said the victim’s 3-year-old brother took the gun out and shot her in the head.

Medics rushed the girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she was “fighting for her life” Monday morning, Detective Andre Martin, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.

Details about Ennels’ past felony conviction weren’t immediately available.

Ennels was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond as of Monday morning, as police said they continue to investigate.