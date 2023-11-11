83º

Flames destroy commercial building in Florida City, firefighters say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A large fire destroyed a commercial real estate building on Saturday in deep south Miami-Dade County, firefighters said.

More than 20 fire rescue units responded to the building along South Dixie Highway, south of East Palm Drive and north of Southeast Third Terrace.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames and moved to conduct a “defensive fire attack,” a spokesperson said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

