Flames destroy commercial building in Florida City, firefighters say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A large fire destroyed a commercial real estate building on Saturday in deep south Miami-Dade County, firefighters said.

More than 20 fire rescue units responded to the building along South Dixie Highway, south of East Palm Drive and north of Southeast Third Terrace.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames and moved to conduct a “defensive fire attack,” a spokesperson said. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega contributed to this report.

Location