Police investigating after 3 shot dead in North Miami

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A person shot and killed three men in North Miami Monday afternoon, according to police.

The deadly triple shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue, just south of 123rd Street.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene while medics airlifted the third to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died, a police spokesperson said.

It’s not clear if police have identified a motive, but authorities have detained one person.

Police said there’s no danger to the public.

