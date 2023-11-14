77º

Miami police officer shoots 1 in Shenandoah neighborhood; investigation underway

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Authorities responded to a police shooting in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said it happened in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Street, in the city’s Shenandoah neighborhood.

Miami Police Department Capt. Freddie Cruz said officers were on a call with Miami Fire Rescue when an officer fired his or her gun.

Cruz said the person shot was considered to be in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police didn’t provide additional information on the incident, including what led the officer to open fire.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

