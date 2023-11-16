Ex-OnlyFans model charged with murder to appear in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – Courtney Clenney, a former OnlyFans model charged in the murder of her boyfriend, is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade County court Thursday.

Thursday’s hearing is to address a motion to suppress “illegal recordings” being used in her trial.

According to police, Clenney admitted to fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, on April 3, 2022, in Miami.

She has been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Aug. 26, 2022, without bond on a second-degree murder charge, according to county jail records.

Both the defense and the prosecution agree the stabbing in the apartment they had shared in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood was a case of domestic violence. They just disagree on who was the abuser on the day of the stabbing.

Clenney’s defense has claimed she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense because she was a victim of Obumseli’s violence. Prosecutors have accused Clenney of being Obumseli’s abuser.

Obumseli’s family has since filed a lawsuit against One Paraíso Condo, the condo’s management company, and Allied Universal Security.

“This was a murder that the civil defendants knew was going to happen,” the family’s attorney, Michael Haggards, said earlier this year. “Had the defendants done anything, had they had her evicted, thrown out, been more aggressive with the police, or made any actions, this (would have) never occurred.”

The lawsuit also claims Clenney exhibited a pattern of behavior. Haggard pointed to six police calls and a surveillance video recorded inside the condominium’s elevator as evidence of Clenney’s violence. He said there is also a record of calls by the condo’s management, the security company and several tenants.