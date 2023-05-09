Ex-OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney to appear in Miami-Dade court

This image from police shows former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney talking to police officers in Miami.

MIAMI – Courtney Clenney, a former OnlyFans model known as Courtney Tailor, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Laura Cruz will be presiding over a status hearing in the murder case at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building.

Clenney admitted to fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend Christian “Toby” Obumseli on April 3, 2022, during a fight at the apartment they shared in Miami’s Edgewater area.

Clenney, 27, has been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Aug. 26, 2022, without bond on a second-degree murder charge, according to county jail records.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, the family of the late Obumseli is scheduled to appear during a news conference at The Haggard Law Firm office in Coral Gables.

Clenney’s defense claim she stabbed Obumseli, 27, in self-defense because she was a victim of domestic abuse. Prosecutors accused Clenney of being Obumseli’s abuser. The family is seeking $50,000 in damages from Clenney in civil court.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report. The hearing starts at 9:30 a.m., and the news conference is at 1 p.m.