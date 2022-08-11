Source: Video shows social media model striking boyfriend repeatedly a month before his murder

A South Florida social media model has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

MIAMI – A South Florida social media model has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and is expected to be extradited to South Florida soon.

She’s charged in the death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

He was killed on April 3 in the couple’s Miami apartment, and since then Clenney has claimed she acted in self-defense.

A press conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is expected to reveal more details about what led up to Clenney’s arrest.

Ahead of the press conference, Local 10 News learned exclusively from a law enforcement source about a key piece of evidence in the case.

Ad

There is video evidence that was taken from a private elevator a month prior to the April 3 homicide.

In the footage, Clenney is seen repeatedly hitting Obumseli. Some of the punches are to Obumseli’s head. He tried to push back and push her away, but Local 10 News has been told the video clearly shows Clenney as the aggressor.

The video is about one minute in length and will be shown at Thursday’s press conference.

Attorneys believe the video helps show a pattern of abuse that ultimately led to Obumseli’s murder.

Hours after Clenney’s arrest on Wednesday, her attorney provided Local 10 News a statement which read, in part:

“Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force. Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter.”