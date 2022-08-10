Instagram model arrested 4 months after fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Miami apartment

A South Florida model involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested.

The stabbing happened on April 3 in an apartment just off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street in Miami.

An attorney representing Courtney Clenney said the stabbing was in self-defense.

Local 10 News learned Wednesday that she was arrested in Hawaii and is facing a murder charge.

Police said they found Clenney’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, covered in blood in the apartment.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Video from a neighboring apartment showed Clenney, 25, on the balcony of the apartment, her clothes stained with blood.

The Florida State Attorney’s Office joined the investigation several weeks after the incident.

Back in April, Clenney’s attorney released a statement on his client’s behalf, which read:

“Since the events of that tragic night, Courtney has been filled with absolute grief and despair. Courtney is mourning the loss of Mr. Obumseli, in private, out of respect for his family. There is nothing we can say to alleviate the pain his family is going through; however, their calls for justice and an arrest in this matter are misplaced. Justice in this matter calls for no arrest or charges. It is absolutely irresponsible for the family’s attorney (who was not present and has not seen the evidence in this case) to allege that the detective’s decision not to make an arrest is “inexcusable.” The City of Miami Police Department thoroughly investigated this matter and reviewed all the evidence in making their determination. There is competent and substantial evidence that Courtney is the victim of domestic violence and possibly human trafficking. There is no doubt the two of them had a tumultuous relationship; moreover, there is evidence that Courtney was a victim of physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli. That night was no different and Courtney had the right to defend herself out of fear for her life. Courtney cooperated with the investigators and her actions were clearly self-defense.”

Details into what led authorities to charge and arrest Clenney have not been released.

Local 10 News has asked police and the State Attorney’s Office about a timeline on when she might be extradited back to Miami and what exactly led them to seek a murder charge.

A press conference regarding the case and the arrest is expected to take place at the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday afternoon.