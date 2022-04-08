Murder or self-defense? Family wants answers after model stabs boyfriend

A fatal stabbing remains under investigation and a family is waiting for answers after a self-defense claim.

MIAMI – Christian “Toby” Obumseli’s family was at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Friday in search of answers.

Officers reported responding to several disturbances at the One Paraiso apartment that Obumseli and his girlfriend Courtney Clenney shared in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

On April 3rd, officers were there again, at 3131 NE 7th, and found Obumseli bleeding. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where a doctor later pronounced him dead. He was 27.

“My brother ... he was so caring,” Jeffrey Obumseli, of Texas, told reporters outside of the State Attorney’s Office.

A neighbor said he had seen Christian Obumseli swinging at Clenney, 25, better known as Courtney Tailor, a model on Instagram and OnlyFans. A witness video published on TMZ shows Clenney near the balcony. Her clothes appeared to be full of blood.

Ad

The family of Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, 27, a stabbing victim in Miami said domestic violence is unlikely. Courtney Tailor, an Instagram model, claims it was in self defense.

“Clearly, none of this was intended and Courtney is struggling mentally with the aftermath of what occurred that evening,” Clenney’s attorney wrote in a statement adding, “Courtney was defending herself.”

In Florida, officers can commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours by using the state’s Baker Act. Detectives were still investigating the fatal stabbing on Friday, so prosecutors had yet to announce if they were filing charges against Clenney.

“We’ve seen her hit him; I have never seen him hit her,” Christian Obumseli’s friend Ashley Vaughn said earlier this week.

Attorney Karen Egbuna, Obumseli’s relative, told reporters on Friday that his family needs answers.

“We finally told our 93-year-old grandmother that her grandson who was expected to come home to Texas for his 28th birthday would no longer or ever be returning home,” Egbuna said.

Related social media

Ad

Please see our official statement regarding a domestic violence incident that took place on Sunday 4/3/22. pic.twitter.com/FjuoUkgWgh — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 7, 2022

Read Clenney’s attorney’s statement

Courtney Clenney's attorney released a statement on Friday. (.)

Related video

Location