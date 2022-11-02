Crime scene photos released in case of Onlyfans model accused of killing boyfriend

Crime scene photos have been released in the case of an Onlyfans model who police say stabbed her boyfriend to death.

MIAMI – Crime scene photos have been released in the case of an Onlyfans model who police say stabbed her boyfriend to death.

That model, Courtney Clenney, is facing charges of second-degree murder for the death of Christian Obumseli.

In the photos, they one-by-one show the carnage of the night that Obumseli was killed.

Clenney is seen with only one fake finger nail left, with blood on her hands and blood all over their apartment.

Defense attorneys maintain Clenney was a victim of domestic violence.

Pictures of her hands were taken to see if there were any defensive wounds

Detectives spent months looking into whether or not this was a case of self-defense.

Clenney said she was thrown to the ground, but police said there was no physical evidence of that.

Clenney also said she threw a knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away, but the medical examiner’s office said a knife thrown at this distance would not have caused the fatal wound.

Now there is additional new evidence.

Obumseli was recording Clenney in the months leading up to his death on his phone.

In previously released 911 calls, a panicked Clenney is heard speaking to the operator.

“My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound,” she said.

In the background, Obumseli can be heard saying what appears to be his final words.

“I’m gonna die, I can’t feel my arm,” he said, repeating, “I can’t feel my arm.”

Clenney is heard apologizing.

“Baby I’m so sorry,” she said.

Prosecutors say she stabbed Obumseli in the chest with a kitchen knife on Sunday, April 3 while he was unarmed, claiming it was not an accident nor done in self-defense.

Two days before the Incident, police body camera video shows building employees who called Miami police in regards to a domestic disturbance between Clenney and Obumseli.

While Clenney is in the lobby, the employee, who is the one who called police, tells officers, “Her boyfriend comes charging towards her and we try to get in the middle of it.”