Man shot outside Sedano’s supermarket in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting outside a grocery store.

It happened at the Sedano’s supermarket along Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to police, a man was shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not said if they are searching for any suspects of persons of interest, or if anyone had been detained or taken into custody.

There was no update on the condition of the victim.