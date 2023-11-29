Hialeah man put AirTag on boss’s car to ‘test’ it for his own ‘relationship issues,’ cops say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 46-year-old Hialeah man is facing an aggravated stalking charge after he put an Apple AirTag on his boss’s car and tracked his movements for four days, according to police.

But police said the suspect, Janrry Azoy Cruz, told investigators that the move was just a trial run of sorts to deal with problems outside of the workplace.

An arrest report states that the victim started receiving alerts on Oct. 9 that an AirTag was located in proximity to him, but he wasn’t sure what the alerts meant and had to wait for his daughter to return from out of town on Oct. 13 to resolve the issue.

Police said she found the tracker inside of a black magnetic case.

The report states she then connected to the AirTag, which provided the last four digits of its owner’s phone number. Investigators said her father cross-referenced those numbers with his own contact list and found a match: one of his employees — Azoy Cruz.

Police said they received data from Apple on Nov. 18 showing Azoy Cruz owned the tracker, the presence of which the victim said caused him “substantial emotional distress and fear.”

After being taken into custody Tuesday, Azoy Cruz admitted to placing the tracker on the victim’s car, police wrote, and said he did it to “to test out (its) abilities to use it for issues in his own personal relationship.”

Police took Azoy Cruz to jail, where he bonded out on the felony stalking charge.