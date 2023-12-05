Publix releases 2023 Christmas commercial

Get your tissues ready, Publix has released its 2023 Christmas commercial.

Publix Supermarkets is well known for its sentimental Holiday commercials and this year is no different. It features a family and their pup who just can’t wait to come inside to be together with its family.

Publix Supermarket celebrated 93 years of serving the community in Sept.

According to the Publix website, George Jenkins opened the first Publix store during the Great Depression in Winter Haven, Fla. By the end of the 1940s the supermarket was on its way to becoming a chain and by the early 1960s Publix opened its Miami division.

In the 1980s the supermarket introduced check-out scanning across the state and by 1990 it crossed the Florida state line into Georgia.

The Florida based supermarket chain has revamped several stores in the last year, including the Publix Super Market at the Crossings Shopping Village in West Kendall and a new store opened in Hialeah in Sept.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates. The company currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

For a look at the 2023 commercial, click on this link.