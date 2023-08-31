Publix opens new store in Hialeah

Publix at the Shoppes of Highland in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Shopping will be that much more of a pleasure at a brand-new Publix at The Shoppes of Highland in Hialeah.

The 48,387-square-foot store, at 3685 W. 85th Path, opened its doors on Thursday, alongside a Publix Liquors store.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at the Shoppes of Highland and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager.

The Florida based supermarket chain has revamped several stores in the last year, including the Publix Super Market at the Crossings Shopping Village in West Kendall.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates. The company currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.