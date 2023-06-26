Revamped, larger Publix reopens in Kendall neighborhood

KENDALL, Fla. – West Kendall Publix customers have a bigger and revamped store to visit when they shop for groceries this week.

The Publix Super Market at the Crossings Shopping Village at 13001 SW 112th St. reopened last week, after the previous store was demolished to make way for a new and nearly 50,000 square-foot store.

The full-service store also includes a Publix liquor store next door.

The update to the South Florida location comes as the grocer begins to phase out GreenWise stores in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale as well as across the state in Lakeland, Nocatee, Odessa, Tallahassee and Tampa.

The GreenWise brand, the natural and organic private-label, will remain at Publix stores.

For more information about the Crossings Shopping Village Publix location, click on this link.