Publix plans to phase out GreenWise Market stores

Publix Super Markets will phase out its GreenWise stores in South Florida and the rest of the state.

According to Lindsey Willis, a spokesperson for Publix Supermarkets’ South and Central Florida stores, it all stems from customers’ shopping habits.

“Our customers’ shopping habits have reinforced that they enjoy the attributes of a Publix Greenwise Market (PGWM) location, but within their traditional Publix shopping setting. And therefore, the decision has been made to transition all eight existing PGWM locations to a traditional Publix Super Market,” said Willis.

This means the GreenWise brand, the natural and organic private-label, will remain at Publix stores.

GreenWise Market locations can be found in South Florida in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale as well as across the state in Lakeland, Nocatee, Odessa, Tallahassee and Tampa. There is one location in Mountain Brooke, Alabama.

The Boca Raton location also featured a Pours at Publix concept, which allows shoppers to buy and consume draft beer, wine, coffee, tea, and smoothies while they shop.

Willis says each market will eventually transition to a traditional Publix Super Market.