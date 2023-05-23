Publix Super Markets funds planting of one million trees

Leaders from Publix, Arbor Day Foundation and Bonnet Springs Park take part in the commemorative tree planting, May 2023.

LAKELAND, Fla. – In seven years and in conjunction with the Arbor Day Foundation, Publix Super Markets has funded the planting of one million trees.

To commemorate the millionth tree planted and in honor of National Plant Something Day, a 24-foot bald cypress tree was planted last week at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, Florida. The park was originally one of Florida’s largest rail yard operations, but after closing in the 1980s, the property was unused for more than 40 years before reopening as a park in 2022.

“We’re proud to commemorate the millionth tree milestone at Bonnet Springs Park alongside the Arbor Day Foundation,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It’s in our mission to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities, which includes improving the areas in which we serve. We look forward to continuing to care for our associates, customers and communities by being good stewards of our environment.”

The tree plantings are part of Publix’s efforts to support the restoration of damaged watersheds and reforestation projects throughout Florida. The plantings are funded by proceeds from the sale of Publix reusable bags.

“Publix’s donations have been instrumental in making a positive environmental impact across Florida,” said Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe. “We are grateful for their continued support over the last seven years.”

Publix has funded tree plantings throughout Florida and has plans to expand these efforts to other states within the company’s operating area.