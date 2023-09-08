BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Publix Supermarket has been a staple across the state of Florida for decades. This week, the store “where shopping is a pleasure” is celebrating 93 years of serving the community.

According to the Publix website, George Jenkins opened the first Publix store during the Great Depression in Winter Haven, Fla. By the end of the 1940s the supermarket was on its way to becoming a chain and by the early 1960s Publix opened its Miami division.

It’s our 93rd birthday, and we’re thinking about the first Publix Food Store (and its adorable, one-of-a-kind model). 💚 pic.twitter.com/MnfLyYvkH6 — Publix (@Publix) September 6, 2023

In the 1980s the supermarket introduced check-out scanning across the state and by 1990 it crossed the Florida state line into Georgia.

The Florida based supermarket chain has revamped several stores in the last year, including the Publix Super Market at the Crossings Shopping Village in West Kendall. Last week, a new store opened in Hialeah.

Publix at the Shoppes of Highland in Hialeah (Courtesy: Publix Supermarkets)

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates. The company currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Happy birthday, Publix!