Qdoba opens its doors in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Qdoba has opened its doors in Pembroke Pines, joining several other new businesses at the bustling 16000 Pines Market.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant franchise is located at 16040 Pines Boulevard and it’s only the second location in South Florida.

The other location is at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

The franchise has more than 730 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

The Pines location sits across from a new Publix that opened in January.

The demolition of a U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road in the last few years, gave way to the new shopping area, 16000 Pines Market.

The Qdoba is also directly across the street from a Chick-fil-A still under construction on Pines Blvd. which took the spot of a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant.

Residents of the area had many questions about traffic in the area following the construction of the fast-food restaurant.

According to the plan submitted to the Pembroke Pines zoning board, there will not be direct access to the restaurant from Pines Blvd. Access to the site will remain inside Westfork Plaza on the northwest corner of the property.

When construction is complete, the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.