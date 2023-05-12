Goodbye Sweet Tomatoes, hello Chick-fil-A: Construction starts on new Pembroke Pines location

(Fences are now up around the former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd., to make way for a new Chick-fil-A.)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Fences are now up around the former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd., to make way for a new Chick-fil-A.

The City of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during a zoning board meeting in Aug. 2022.

Sarenee Properties submitted plans to demolish the current building, which was left vacant when the soup-and-salad buffet-style restaurant closed its doors at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

According to the plan submitted to the zoning board, there will not be direct access to the restaurant from Pines Blvd. Access to the site will remain inside Westfork Plaza on the northwest corner of the property.

When construction is complete, the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.

According to the Chick-fil-A operator model, the new restaurant will bring at least 60-80 employees to the area. At least 40-percent of sales are returned to the state and local community each year.

The new business will be the latest in the busy west Pembroke Pines area.

The demolition of the U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road gave way to the construction of 16000 Pines Market.

The shopping area is also home to several restaurants and a Publix Supermarket which opened in January.

Proposed plan: