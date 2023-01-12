New Publix opens in Pembroke Pines across from existing store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Publix in Pembroke Pines opened its doors to customers Thursday morning.

The new supermarket is located at 16024 Pines Blvd, located across from the existing Paraiso Parc Publix at 15729 Pines Blvd., which will remain open.

According to Publix, the new 23,168-square-foot location is a regular Publix store, not a Publix Greenwise location.

It offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store in Pembroke Pines and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix Miami Division media relations manager.

(Photo courtesy of Publix)

Publix told Local 10 News the new store is meant to alleviate congestion at its original location.

“As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area, " said Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, Community Relations Manager for Publix Super Markets, Inc.

The demolition of a U.S. Postal Office Distribution Center along the intersection of Pines Blvd. and Dykes Road, gave way to the construction of a new shopping area, 16000 Pines Market. Several restaurants at the new location have already started welcoming patrons and a gym is under construction.

For more information about Publix locations in your area, click on this link.