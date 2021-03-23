A winery will pay you $10,000 a month to work and live in Sonoma Wine Country

Murphy Goode winery will pay you $10,000 to work and live in Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. – “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,” and that seems to be the case (of wine) with a new job opening in Sonoma, California.

According to CNN, Murphy-Goode Winery based out of Sonoma Wine Country is offering a one-year position with a monthly salary of $10,000 — just to enjoy wine.

Further adding to the incentive to pack your bags to Wine Country, whoever accepts the offer will be living absolutely rent-free.

And the description of the position is just as sweet.

According to the job opening on Murphy-Goode’s website, the new hire will have work duties that are “intentionally vast,” allowing them to figure out which aspects of winemaking they’re interested in. Plus, they’ll be able to shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr., the son of one of the company’s founders.

Love the wine you’re with (or the job).