DeSantis to launch presidential bid during event with Elon Musk

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an event with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

David Sacks, who supports DeSantis, is set to participate in the digital event at 6 p.m., on Twitter Spaces, a platform for live audio conversations, according to NBC News.

“I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make,” Musk told The Wall Street Journal.

Florida Republican lawmakers helped DeSantis to establish his conservative policies and “anti-woke” culture war issues ahead of the announcement.

DeSantis’s policies include making it illegal for physicians to provide gender-transition care for minors, a six-week abortion ban that is being disputed in court, and allowing Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Former President Donald Trump has already criticized DeSantis over his ongoing feud with Walt Disney, which stems from a law that critics have come to refer to as the “Don’t Stay Gay” law for its limits on school lessons on gender and sexuality.

Musk, who did not say if he was endorsing DeSantis, also retweeted a Fox News report that followed the NBC and ABC News reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Federal campaign finance rules will prompt DeSantis to file his bid with the Federal Election Commission before his top donors meet at the Four Seasons in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood this week.

This is a developing story.

Watch This Week In South Florida