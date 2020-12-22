Countdown to 2021: New Year’s live streams from around the world

Ring in the new year with live streams from New Year's celebrations across the globe.

Who isn’t ready for 2020 to end? Local 10 and Local10.com are counting down to 2021 — and on New Year’s Eve, we’ll do it in a big way.

Of course, you can tune to Local 10 and ABC at night for the best coverage of the celebrations with Ryan Seacrest from New York.

But Local10.com will get the party started early Dec. 31. Come back to this page, where we’ll live stream New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world.

We’ll start in New Zealand when 2021 begins there at 6 a.m. our time, head on over to Australia then span the globe until we make it to the ball drop in New York City.

Here’s a look at when many countries will be ringing in the new year (in our time):

6 a.m.: Most of New Zealand

8 a.m.: Much of Australia

10 a.m.: Japan, South Korea

11 a.m.: China

Noon: Indonesia, Thailand and others

1:30 p.m.: India

4 p.m.: Russia

6 p.m.: Germany

7 p.m.: United Kingdom

10 p.m.: Much of Brazil, Argentina

11 p.m.: Parts of Canada and more