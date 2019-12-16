Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins starting quarterback according to Brian Flores

DAVIE, Fla. – Brian Flores is not planning on making a quarterback change ahead of the team’s home finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins head coach said after the Dolphins’ 36-20 loss to the Giants on Sunday that he was going to stick with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

On Monday, Flores did not change his opinion. He will not be starting Josh Rosen.

“You can always gather more information, but we have what we have which is practice reps and the game reps that he’s had. His play from a year ago.” said Flores.

Flores made it clear, “We’re always going to do what we think is in the best interest of this team. We’re gonna play the guys who gives us the best chance to win. We feel that’s Ryan. It’s been that way for the last 8-10 weeks and we’ll continue to go that way.”

Fitzpatrick became the Dolphins leading rusher on the season when he crossed the 200 yard mark.

Miami is 3-11 on the season, the Bengals are 1-13.

Oddsmakers have the Dolphins as slight favorites over Cincinnati.

Flores was not concerned with his team being favored. He pointed out that every game is difficult in the NFL and he’s focused on the team’s preparation getting ready for Sunday’s game.