DeeJay Dallas leaving Miami for NFL draft

MIAMI – Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas is heading to the NFL.

Dallas announced on social media that he will be skipping his Senior season.

He penned a letter to Miami thanking the school for helping him mature over the years.

Dallas missed the Canes bowl game, after suffering an injured elbow during the FIU game.

He finished his Canes career with 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing and two receiving touchdowns.