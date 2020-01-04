Hurricanes announce hiring of Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz did not take long in finding a new leader for his offense.

Just over a week after the firing of former offensive coordinator Dan Enos, the school confirmed the hiring of his replacement.

Rhett Lashlee is the Hurricanes new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Diaz announced Saturday afternoon.

Lashlee has spent the past two seasons with Southern Methodist Univesity.

While at SMU, Lashlee also held the titles of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lashlee coached the Mustangs to a 10-3 record this season, guiding an offense that ranked No. 7 in FBS in scoring (41.8 points per game), No. 13 in passing offense (309 yards per game), No. 9 in total offense (489.8 yards per game) and No. 12 in first downs gained (322).

“We are thrilled to welcome Rhett and his family to the UM family,” Diaz said. “Rhett has directed some of the most innovative offenses in college football in recent years -- offenses that attack quickly, creatively and efficiently. We are excited to see how Rhett will look to spread the ball around and utilize our athletes on the offensive side of the ball.”

Last season, Miami’s offense finished 103rd in the nation in yards per game, averaging 349.4. Additionally, the Hurricanes (6-7) scored just 22.6 points per game, good for 100th out of 130 qualifying teams.