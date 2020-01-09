Inter Miami CF selects Robbie Robinson with top pick in MLS Super Draft

MIAMI – Inter Miami CF had two of the top three picks in the MLS Super Draft.

With the top pick, Inter Miami CF selected Robbie Robinson. He’s a forward out of Clemson University.

Robinson, 21, won the Hermann Trophy given to the top male college player in the country.

He scored 18 goals in 2019.

The third overall pick by Inter Miami was Dylan Nealis.

Nealis is a midfielder out of Georgetown University.

Owner David Beckham continues to assemble a roster as the team will begin it’s inaugural season in March.