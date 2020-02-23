66ºF

Wade jersey retired in memorable ceremony

No. 3 hangs in the rafters

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade looks on during the final home game of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami.
MIAMI – Dwyane Wade’s No. 3 jersey will hang in the rafters for the rest of Heat history.

Wade was honored on Saturday night during a halftime ceremony against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“If there is one word, one feeling I want to convey to you tonight, it’s gratitude" Wade said.

Wade’s speech covered his entire career.

He thanked all of his coaches from High School through College.

The legend also thanked all of his Heat coaches, teammates, fans, his family.

The crowd showered Wade with love and adulation throughout the ceremony.

Wade ended his speech by saying, “Heat nation: I love you.”

