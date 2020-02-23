Wade jersey retired in memorable ceremony

MIAMI – Dwyane Wade’s No. 3 jersey will hang in the rafters for the rest of Heat history.

Wade was honored on Saturday night during a halftime ceremony against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“If there is one word, one feeling I want to convey to you tonight, it’s gratitude" Wade said.

Wade’s speech covered his entire career.

He thanked all of his coaches from High School through College.

The legend also thanked all of his Heat coaches, teammates, fans, his family.

The crowd showered Wade with love and adulation throughout the ceremony.

Wade ended his speech by saying, “Heat nation: I love you.”