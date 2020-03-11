Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF games to go on as scheduled with fans welcome to attend

SUNRISE, Fla. – There are currently no plans to make any changes to sports events happening in Broward County in the coming days.

That includes a pair of games taking place on Saturday; the first home game for Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Panthers matchup with the New Jersey Devils later that night in Sunrise.

Inter Miami hosts the Los Angeles Galaxy at 2:30 p.m. at Inter Miami CF Stadium while the Panthers game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

While county officials said they have no plans to make any changes, events can still be cancelled or altered by city officials, or in the case of sports games, the teams themselves.

Inter Miami released a statement on Wednesday:

“Inter Miami CF is moving forward with our regular scheduled events, including the home opening game on March 14, but the safety of our community remains a top priority. We are working closely with Broward County, MLS and local health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust as needed.”

Additional hand sanitizing stations will be added around the Fort Lauderdale facilities, but the club did ask that the public remain vigilant, taking proper preventative actions and remaining home in the case of anyone feeling sick.

Regarding Panthers games, as of now, there are no plans to cancel any events in the City of Sunrise, which is where the BB&T Center is located, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

That includes the Sam's Club Community Block Party, which is hosted by Sunrise PD and takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sam's Club located at 13550 W Sunrise Blvd.

For Saturday’s Panthers game, there will be hand sanitizing stations outside on the JetBlue Tarmac, with the team intends “to take every precaution for a safe environment at BB&T Center for all guests and staff.”

Several additional cleaning and hygiene protocols are being put in place at the BB&T Center, which can be found by clicking here.

They include:

• Additional hand sanitizing stations located throughout the arena

• Additional cleaning staff and enhanced staff resources focused on pro-active, anti-bacterial measures for stopping the spread of germs in high-traffic areas during all events

• Additional deep cleanings of the arena regularly conducted following each event

• Additional hygiene guidance posted throughout arena common areas

• Single serve condiments and additional health considerations at concession stands and all food areas

• A switch to the use of individually packaged plasticware at all food service areas

Sanitizing stations will also be available for public use at the Sunrise PD block party.

Additionally, officials are encouraging that the public be aware of social distancing and take proper precautions with what they touch, and keeping hands sanitized.

The Sunrise Police Department is working with the Panthers and BB&T Center management to ensure they are doing everything possible to keep the facility safe, clean and sanitized.