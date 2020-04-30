87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Marlins announce coronavirus ticket refund policy

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

Tags: Marlins, Coronavirus
The Marlins are refunding money on ticket purchases for games through May 21.
The Marlins are refunding money on ticket purchases for games through May 21. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Marlins are giving fans who purchased tickets for games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic two options for how to get their money back.

Fans who bought tickets directly from the team can choose to get a full refund (ticket price + fees) or, alternatively, they can choose a credit for the full purchase plus an additional 10% to be used on tickets for future games.

The home games through May 21 have officially been deemed as impacted at this point and are available for refunds. That list may expand depending on how long the suspension of play continues.

Refund requests have to be submitted in writing to tickets@marlins.com or 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125.

For more information, visit the team website here: https://www.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/2020-updates

ALSO SEE: MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions, source tells AP

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.