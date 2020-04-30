Marlins announce coronavirus ticket refund policy

MIAMI – The Marlins are giving fans who purchased tickets for games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic two options for how to get their money back.

Fans who bought tickets directly from the team can choose to get a full refund (ticket price + fees) or, alternatively, they can choose a credit for the full purchase plus an additional 10% to be used on tickets for future games.

The home games through May 21 have officially been deemed as impacted at this point and are available for refunds. That list may expand depending on how long the suspension of play continues.

Refund requests have to be submitted in writing to tickets@marlins.com or 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125.

For more information, visit the team website here: https://www.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/2020-updates

