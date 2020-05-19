Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 19 - May 19, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 19 of the Chirping the Cats podcast features something a little different than we've done before.

Longtime South Florida sports reporter currently working at the Florida Atlantic University athletic department Frank Forte, former Panthers Radio Network anchor Kevin Rogers and Local 10 reporter and avid Panthers follower Ian Margol join Chirping the Cats host David Dwork for a roundtable discussion in which they give their varying perspectives on some Panthers history and chat about their all-time favorite players.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android